Scanfil Sweden sells shares in PartnerTech Aerodyn

Scanfil Sweden AB – formerly PartnerTech AB – has decided to sell the entire share capital of its subsidiary PartnerTech Aerodyn AB, located in Karlskoga, Sweden, for a cash selling price of EUR 350'000.

The contract of sale was signed today, 19 February 2016. Closing of the transaction is subject to certain usual pre-conditions which are expected to be met during April 2016. The transaction will result in a non-recurring loss of approximately EUR 1.2 million for the Scanfil Group, which has been posted in the result of the Group’s 2015 financial period.



PartnerTech Aerodyn AB manufactures large machined parts for the marine industry and hydroelectric power stations. Turnover of PartnerTech Aerodyn AB in 2015 was about EUR 2.6 million and operating loss about EUR 0.6 million.