PVA appoints Northeast regional sales manager

Manufacturer and supplier of conformal coating and precision dispensing systems, PVA (Precision Valve & Automation, Inc.has appointed Katie Duma as its new Northeast Regional Sales Manager.

Katie is taking the place of Jeremy Prusky, who will be transitioning into the Inside Sales Division Manager position.



Katie began working at PVA in 2014 as the Sales Coordinator. “In the short time she’s been here, Katie has quickly adapted to PVA and done a tremendous job as Sales Coordinator. She is adequately prepared to begin managing her own territory and we look forward to the success she will bring the company,” commented Frank Hart, Global Sales and Marketing Manager.



Katie will be managing the Northeast territory, consisting of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Maine, Quebec and Ontario.