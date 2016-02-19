© cat

Flir Systems to power the New Cat S60 Smartphone

Bullitt Group, a manufacturer of ruggedised smartphones, will integrate Flir's Lepton microcamera in the new Cat S60, creating a thermal imaging smartphone.

The Cat S60 smartphone, part of the Cat Phones lineup of ruggedised handsets, is the latest consumer product to feature Flir's thermal imaging technology.



With the ability to see in total darkness and visualize heat that is invisible to the naked eye, the Cat S60 allows users to measure surface temperature from a distance, detect heat loss around doors and windows, spot moisture and missing insulation, which as you might have figured out by know is why the company is targeting building professionals, electricians, and first responders.



"We're excited to partner with Bullitt to create the world's first smartphone with integrated thermal imaging," said Andy Teich, President and CEO of Flir. "Flir has pioneered significant reductions in size, weight, power, and cost of thermal cameras and the Cat S60 represents yet another application for our technology and offers it to new groups of users."