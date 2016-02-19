© george tsartsianidis dreamstime.com

Scanfil Limited to start statutory negotiations in Cambridge

Scanfil Limited is going to start statutory negotiations to restructure operations in Cambridge, England. The production might be discontinued.

Today at 1.15 p.m. Finnish time, Scanfil Sweden ABs (former PartnerTech AB) English subsidiary, Scanfil Limited, informed the company’s personnel about the intention to restructure the company’s operations. Scanfil Limited has also announced that it will initiate a communication and negotiation process with the representatives of the personnel groups, in accordance with English legislation. The option of discontinuing production at the factory will also be discussed in the negotiations.



The restructuring negotiations concern all personnel in Scanfil Limited.