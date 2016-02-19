© evertiq

Smtxtra now ISO 9001:2008 certified

UK-based SmtXtra has recently achieved ISO 9001:2008 certification.

The ISO 9001:2008 quality management standard was developed and published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). Important components of ISO 9001:2008 include customer satisfaction and establishing processes for continuous improvement, items that Smtxtra values highly.



Quality Manager Elizabeth Martin stated “We worked very hard to gain this accreditation, ISO9001:2008 provides a tried and tested framework for taking a systematic approach to managing our organization's processes so that we consistently offer the best product that satisfies customer’s expectations”. ISO 9001 is used in some 176 countries by businesses and organizations large and small, in public and private sectors, by manufacturers and service providers, in all sectors of activity.



Sean Cassidy - Managing Director commented “We pride ourselves on being one of very few companies of our kind to be ISO 9001:2008 certified for its quality management system. With independent registration of our company by an outside auditor, you can be assured that we have committed to the highest standards in our operations and quality management systems, this gives our customers and potential new customer’s confidence."