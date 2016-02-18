© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com

Saki America selects Creyr as New England representative

Saki America has selected Creyr Innovation, LLC as its representative in Rhode Island, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, and New York.

Creyr will provide sales support for Saki's complete line of 2D and 3D automated optical, solder paste, and x-ray inspection systems.



"We are extremely excited to add Saki's products and services to our portfolio," said Jim McLenaghan, President of Creyr Innovation. "We pride ourselves on the outstanding companies that we represent and are pleased to include a pioneer in the innovation of 2D and 3D inspection as one of them."



"Creyr Innovation has been supporting manufacturers and developers of electronic assemblies, semiconductor packages, and complementary products since 2003," said Satoshi Otake, General Manager of SAKI America, Inc. "Creyr combines best-in-class products and services with local accessibility and extensive process and industry knowledge. The company's New England customer base includes medical, aerospace, aeronautics, defense, power conversion, sensors, technology research organizations, and contract manufacturers. We are pleased that they agreed to serve as our representatives."