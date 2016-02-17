© andreypopov dreamstime.com

Michelin Group signs partner agreement with Rockwell

The Michelin Group has awarded a four-year contract to Rockwell Automation that designates the industrial automation company as the preferred provider to all the Michelin Group’s factories worldwide.

The agreement extends to the Rockwell Automation industrial automation, power, control, industrial software and services offerings. The Michelin Group will use these solutions to gradually leverage performance of their industrial assets, and to design next-generation machines.



“Innovation in mobility is at the heart of growth and urban well-being, and Rockwell Automation’s winning technologies make this a reality for Michelin,” said the vice president of capex procurement for The Michelin Group. “We are pleased to designate Rockwell Automation as a preferred partner, resulting from our long, successful partnership. We look forward to Rockwell Automation providing us with the innovative products and high-value solutions that we’ve come to expect.”



“We’re honored to receive this preferred partner agreement,” said Thomas Donato, president of Europe, Middle East and Africa for Rockwell Automation. “It caps a 35-year relationship with Michelin marked by innovative collaboration. Thank you to Michelin for being a great customer and partner.”