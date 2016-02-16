© ellsworth

Ellsworth Adhesives Europe awarded ISO 14001

Ellsworth Adhesives Europe achieved ISO 14001:2004 Certification, awarded by the NQA.

ISO 14001:2004 is an international standard for Environmental Management Systems. The attainment of this certificate confirms that Ellsworth Adhesives Europe is committed to sustainable development and is actively seeking to reduce the environmental impact of its business with the implementation of environmentally conscious policies and processes.



John Henderson, Managing Director comments “At Ellsworth Adhesives Europe we treat our environmental responsibilities with the utmost seriousness. We acknowledge the potential effect of our operations on the environment, and have been committed to monitoring and improving our ecological performance and impact. To have been awarded ISO 14001 Certification, cements our efforts in this area and provides assurance to our customers of our sustainability.”



Ellsworth Adhesives achievement of the ISO 14001:2004 standard comes just after it was awarded AS9120 Certification in January of this year. The company also has ISO 9001:2008 Certification, giving it a total of three quality standards, all awarded by the NQA Certification Authority.