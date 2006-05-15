Not too busy at NEPCON

The NEPCON show last week didn´t impress much on the exhibitors. Many of those evertiq has been in contact with showed a bit of a disappointment about the attendance numbers.

Any figures over the number of visitors hasn´t yet been published but from my point of view it was not too busy. The second day, on Wednesday, it was a bit better than the first day but the last day, on Thursday, it was pretty quite. The show had a good mix of exhibitors from machine suppliers and suppliers of other process equipment to EMS providers and PCB suppliers. The exhibitors weren´t only negative but it seemed to be the overall impression.