BAE Systems appoints COO

BAE Systems has appointed Charles Woodburn to the newly-created role of Chief Operating Officer. Charles will report to Ian King, Chief Executive as an Executive Committee member.

Charles held a number of senior management positions in the Far East, Australia, France and the United States during a 15-year career at Schlumberger. For the last five years, he has been CEO of Expro, an oilfield services business owned by a consortium including Goldman Sachs and Arle Capital Partners.



Announcing the appointment, Ian King, Chief Executive, BAE Systems plc said: “As a highly qualified engineer with considerable international business experience, Charles will strengthen and broaden the strategic and operational capabilities of the business as a welcome and valuable addition to the leadership team.”



Charles Woodburn said: “BAE Systems is one of the world’s leading defence companies with a broad and diverse portfolio of products and services, supporting major government and commercial customers around the world. I look forward to contributing to the Company’s continued growth and development.”