Tabor Electronics names Ron Glazer as its new CEO

Signal source provider in the test and measurement industry, Tabor Electronics, has named Ron Glazer will assume the role of CEO effective January 1st 2016.

Ron, grandson of Tabor Electronics founder Zvi Glazer, will succeed his father, Moti Glazer, in the role of CEO. Moti Glazer will remain involved in the company as chairman of the board and president of Tabor Electronics.



Moti Glazer, Tabor Electronics’ retiring CEO commented “As a family owned company, it is always the aspiration that the next generation will take over and continue the heritage and the spirit of the company. As a child, Ron started his way in the company as part time employee and built his knowledge and reputation from the ground up. It is with great satisfaction, respect and trust that I hand him over the reins to continue the company’s race to world achievement as a leader in the electronics industry.”



Ron Glazer commented, “I’m honored to be chosen as Tabor’s CEO, a company with a legacy of 45 years of excellence in performance. Throughout the years, Tabor has always been a synonym to quality and reliability, a heritage that I’m committed to keep. Tabor has a very distinguished past and present, it’s time for me to take all of that and create an even more bright and glorious future for Tabor, its employees and its customers around the world. I have big plans for our product portfolio and worldwide spread, plans which I’m sure will start showing soon.”