Swatch applies for RoHS exemptions

The Swiss Swatch Group has during the past two years unsuccessfully been trying to comply with the RoHS directive and is now moving back to Leaded processes.

The Swatch Group has after moving over to unleaded manufacturing processes faced problems with tin whiskers. The company hasn´t managed to get rid of these problems so therefore they now apply for exemption from the RoHS directive since they decided to move back to leaded processes.