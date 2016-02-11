© bosch

Upswing in Pakistan – Bosch establishes operations

Bosch continues to expand its activities in the Middle East by setting up its first office in second-largest city of Pakistan, Lahore.

The company will focus initially on the sale of power tools and security systems as well as products and solutions from the Automotive Aftermarket division. “Pakistan’s current government plans to strengthen infrastructure and the energy sector. This will have great appeal for foreign investors,” said Ina Lepel, the German ambassador to Pakistan, at the opening of the new Bosch branch.



With annual population growth of more than 2 percent, Pakistan has one of the highest growth rates in Asia. From 1950 to 2015, the population grew approximately fivefold, to 190 million inhabitants. In comparison, Germany has a population of around 82 million, while Japan has 127 million. Pakistan is the sixth most populous country in the world, making it a very attractive market for the Bosch Group.



“On account of the growing population and the low median age of 22, we see good business opportunities in Pakistan for Bosch in the long term,” said Steven Young, president of the Bosch Group in the Turkey and Middle East region.