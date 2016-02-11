© abb

SCARA robot sales driven by the electronics and automotive industry

Global SCARA robots market in terms of sales revenue is expected to grow at over 8% annually over the coming 2016-2021 years, according to Research and Markets.

SCARA robots are Selective Compliance Assembly Robot Arms, and commonly used in most industrial end-users for applications such as assembling, pick-and-place, and loading and unloading operations.



Strongest drivers of the market growth will be the electronics industry followed by the automotive industry. Despite the competition challenges from other industrial robots like articulated robots and Cartesian robots, the overall SCARA robots market will continue to show positive prospects due to technological advancements and expanding applications in various industrial processes, Research and Markets states in a press release for its “SCARA Industrial Robots: Global Market 2016-2021” report.



Worldwide SCARA robot markets by end-user include SCARA robotic applications in Automotive Industry, Electrical and Electronics Industry, Metal, Machinery, Plastics & Chemicals, Food & Beverage, and other industrial sectors (Pharmaceutical and Cosmetics, Precision, Optics, Paper industry). Automotive and electrical/electronics manufacture have been so far attracting the majority of new SCARA robots installations (over 57% in 2015), while applications in food & beverage and other non-specified industries will witness the fastest growth during the forecasting period.



Asia-Pacific region remains the largest SCARA industrial robots market in terms of unit shipment as well as annual revenue, and holds the strongest growth potential for the future SCARA robots market driven by the fast-growing markets in China and Southeast Asian countries. Europe and North America are also important regions in global SCARA robots market driven by the further industrial automation as well as technological innovations.