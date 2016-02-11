© pichetw dreamstime.com

Rockwell Automation to acquire MagneMotion

Rockwell Automation has agreed to purchase MagneMotion, a manufacturer of intelligent conveying systems.

MagneMotion systems are used across a broad range of industrial applications including automotive and general assembly, packaging and material handling. This acquisition will complement Rockwell Automation’s iTRAK and broaden the company's portfolio of solutions in this emerging technology area.



“This acquisition continues our strategy to build a portfolio of smart manufacturing technologies that brings next generation performance to our customers today,” said Marco Wishart, vice president and general manager of Rockwell Automation’s motion control business. “MagneMotion expands our existing capabilities in independent cart technology. Our recent acquisition of Jacobs Automation and its iTRAK technology is complementary to MagneMotion’s portfolio. We see a future where the transportation of products within the factory, whether inside of a particular machine or between machines, will be fully controlled to optimize the productivity and flexibility of the entire process.”



“This deal is the logical next step in the evolution of our business, and a welcome development for MagneMotion,” said Todd Weber, president and CEO of MagneMotion. “Rockwell Automation’s leading position in plant-wide controls and industrial automation gives us the best opportunity to introduce this technology to customers. As the market continues to realize the benefits of applying independent cart technology, Rockwell Automation’s global organization will be a tremendous asset.”



MagneMotion, based in Devens, Mass., will be integrated into Rockwell Automation’s motion business, within its Architecture & Software segment. The acquisition is expected to close this quarter.