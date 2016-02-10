© george tsartsianidis dreamstime.com

Enzmann closes German production

The PCB manufacturer Enzmann GmbH will close its small batch production in Geretsried near Munich (Germany), while at the same time expanding its existing partnerships with Asian manufacturers.

To secure its future, the Christian Enzmann GmbH moves from manufacturer to pure provider. CEO Enrico Enzmann stresses that both employees and management were very dedicated. But this decision had to be made. "It is simply the way of the technological development and every industry insiders will be familiar with the reasons for the 'Why!'", explains Enzmann.



The company, however, recognised the signs of this development a long time ago. For almost 30 years now, the company has a cooperation partnership with Taiwanese producer KCE. "With KCE and another - new - Asian partner, we continue to be able to meet the demands and needs of our customers", said Donald Draut, authorized officer at Enzmann.



In the future, the company wants to grow with small batch series again. Thanks to a new cooperation with an Asian partner, Enrico Enzmann believes the company can offer very competitive prices (considerably lower than the previous offerings). "We are the perfect bridge for our customers, we take a lot of work off their hands and can offer competitive prices in return", explains Enrico Enzmann.