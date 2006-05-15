US Military to test Anoto Functionality for collecting field data

Anoto partner Natural Interaction Systems has been awarded a USD 3 million contract by the U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA).

Under terms of this contract, Natural Interaction Systems will research, develop, and integrate Anoto digital paper and pen technology with military command and control systems and develop concepts of operations that support the use of such technology.



With digitally enabled pens and paper, pen and ink-annotated maps, reports, and forms can be captured and delivered for real-time digitization and upload into advanced C4ISR battlefield automation systems. Aided with this technology solution, troops can sketch, and annotate paper maps and imagery, or enter handwritten information as they always have—but now the system digitizes the ink, allowing all this information to be immediately forwarded to higher headquarters while freeing up critical time. Similarly, commanders in the field can communicate, develop or change orders literally with the stroke of a pen, immediately communicating their intentions with digitized map annotations and drawings in their own hand. This system also greatly reduces the time required for post mission information exchange and related debriefings.



"People surrounded by computers are still using paper. Generals are taking notes on paper maps. Air traffic controllers use paper. They're doing it for a reason. People don't work together on a PDA. Paper is fail-safe" says Phil Cohen, President of Natural Interaction Systems.



“Here the Anoto functionality is being tested in the harshest of environments, putting it to ultimate test in situations when data reliability can be life-saving. This is proof of how reliable and stable our technology is. We have pilots in other countries, as well, utilizing the pen to save lives in crisis situations in areas with no infrastructure”, says Ebba Åsly Fåhraeus, Executive Vice President Sales and Marketing at Anoto AB.