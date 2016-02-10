© aydindurdu dreamstime.com

Orbit International's Electronics Group receives follow-on orders

Orbit International's Electronics Group has received three new follow-on production orders for its switch panels and keyboards valued in excess of USD 1.6 million.

Deliveries are expected to commence in the third quarter of 2016 and continue through the first quarter of 2017.



Mitchell Binder, President and CEO of Orbit International commented, "These contracts all represent follow-on awards for our products for which we have been supporting our customers' needs on their respective programs for many years. These orders come on the heels of a very strong booking month in January which was in excess of USD 4,600,000. Consequently, with these latest orders, consolidated bookings for our first quarter of 2016 have already well exceeded USD 6,000,000."



Binder continued, "These latest orders have furthered strengthened our projected delivery schedules for the second half of 2016 and first quarter of 2017. Over the past two years, we have significantly cut our costs and are well positioned to take advantage of our operating leverage as we strive for additional revenue dollars, thereby improving our operating margins. We have several new opportunities in our bid pipeline for both our Electronics and Power Groups, some of which are still expected in this first quarter although timing is always an uncertainty."