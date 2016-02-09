© evertiq

Enics Slovakia receive ISO 27001:2013

Enics Slovakia has been certified by Bureau Veritas for the Information Security Management System based on ISO 27001: 2013.

Enics Group updated the information security management system in 2015 to bring it in line with the ISO 27001: 2013 requirements and Slovakia factory was the first one to be certified.



The standard forces to a systematic approach to all aspects of information security including communications and operations security, physical and environmental security, human resources security, incident handling, business continuity management, compliance with laws and regulations in the area of information security.



“World-class manufacturing is not possible without the use of information technology. Protecting the data and physical assets in the factory and at the same time ensuring the integrity and availability of data are critical to our business success. Having a world-class information security management system and having it certified is supporting Enics vision to be the EMS partner of choice for our customers”, states Kaur Andresson, Vice President, IM and Processes.