© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

Panasonic Canada to acquire Quickservice Technologies

Panasonic Canada has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Quickservice Technologies, a company providing security and point of sale software, hardware and integration services to the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) sector.

Panasonic Canada will through the acquisition strengthen its position in the QSR market with new integration services and technology.



“QSR leaders face complex business challenges and pressing technology decisions. By harnessing the strength of Quickservice Technologies’ integration services, and Panasonic’s technology innovation leadership, Panasonic Canada will bring solutions to the most complex business challenges facing organizations now and in the future,” said Michael Moskowitz, President, Panasonic Canada.



The acquisition is expected to close by the end of February, 2016. The new company will be called “Quickservice Technologies, A Panasonic Company” and will operate as a separate division of Panasonic Canada when the acquisition closes. Close to 100 Quickservice Technologies professionals will join the Panasonic Canada team.