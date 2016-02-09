© baloncici dreamstime.com

SMK Electronics relocates and expands Northern California offices

SMK Electronics, a division of SMK Corporation, a manufacturer of OEM remote controls and consumer electronics components, will relocate and expand its SMK and SMK-Link San Jose business offices.

“We are excited to announce the expansion of our San Jose office facilities,” said Paul Evans, President SMK Electronics Corporation.



“To better serve our mobile electronics, automotive and home entertainment customers in the area, this expansion, which involved relocation to a new 3'600 square-foot facility, is now completed. We look forward to providing our valued Northern California customers with enhanced account management and sales support services," Mr. Evans continues.