Prysmian to link Denmark with the Netherlands

Prysmian Group has been awarded a new contract worth around EUR 250 million for an HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) submarine interconnector that will link Denmark and the Netherlands.

The contract comes from TenneT TSO B.V. and Energinet.dk SOV, the operators of the Dutch and of the Danish power transmission grids, respectively.



The COBRAcable (Copenhagen, BRussels and Amsterdam cable) will provide benefit to the electricity grids of both countries involved, as it will make Dutch power capacity structurally available to Denmark and vice versa, increasing security of supply and enabling the further integration of renewable energy into the electricity grids.



The COBRAcable interconnector will contribute to the realisation of a sustainable international energy landscape, a key aim of the European Union, who is to support the project through the EEPR (European Energy Programme for Recovery). The connection will be constructed using High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) technology, which minimizes transmission losses over the long distances involved.



“This important award reconfirms our prominent role in the submarine cables sector - states Massimo Battaini Senior Vice President Energy Projects at Prysmian Group - as well as acknowledging our commitment to the development of smarter and greener power grids. We are very pleased and most proud of having been chosen alongside Siemens to undertake this challenging project by reputed and long standing customers.”



All cables will be produced in Arco Felice (near Naples, Italy) and Pikkala (near Helsinki, Finland), the Group's centres of technological and manufacturing excellence for submarine cables. Prysmian is currently building on recent investments made in its Pikkala factory with a further approximately EUR 10 million upgrade to existing production lines, to increase its manufacturing capacity of extruded HV submarine cables.