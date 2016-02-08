© rasa messina francesca dreamstime.com

Sharp goes with Foxconn - 'The rest is a process'

It looks like the Japanese company wont stay Japanese for very long. Foxconn is aiming to complete a deal with the company by the end of this month, and according to Foxconn CEO, Terry Gou, it's more or less done.

Foxconn has been given preferred negotiating rights and most of the remaining issues which needs to be resolved are legal and regulatory, Terry Gou reportedly said following a meeting with Sharp on Friday the 5th, Reuters reports.



The Taiwanese company has offered about USD 5.6 billion for Sharp – which would be Foxconns biggest deal to date, if it actually materialises that is.



And CEO Terry Gou seems to think so; "We have a consensus," Gou told reporters, according to Reuters. "The rest is a process ... I don't see a problem completing this process."