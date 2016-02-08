© alexey utemov dreamstime.com

BlackBerry reduces workforce to trim costs

BlackBerry – the Canadian tech company – will reduce its workforce by 200 at its headquarters in Ontario and in Florida in a move to reduce costs.

The company told Reuters in an emailed statement that the company continues to execute its turnaround plan and that it will remain focused on driving efficiencies across its global workforce.



BlackBerry did however decline to specify on what percentage of its workforce is affected by the layoffs. However, a state government website showed that the company will cut 75 manufacturing jobs in Sunrise, Florida, the report continues.