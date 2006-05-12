Further focus on Germany for C&D

Power supply, DC/DC converter and magnetics specialist C&D Technologies has strengthened its sales team with the appointment of Klaus Smieskol.

Based from the company's office in Munich, Klaus will have regional sales responsibilities for west and mid-Germany. Klaus brings considerable industry experience to his new position having spent the last seven years working for Computer Anwendung fuer Management GmbH, where he was responsible for managing several of the company's key accounts. He also has significant experience working on electronic component design-in for both distributors and manufacturers. Klaus holds a degree in electrical engineering (Dipl. Ing.) gained at the highly respected Technical University of Munich (TUM)



Commenting on his new appointment Klaus said: “It is an exciting time to be joining C&D Technologies in Germany. The company has an extensive class-leading standard product range and comprehensive technical capability to support custom solutions. This is coupled with a strong distribution channel to put the company in a great position to further strengthen its already dominant position in the market.”