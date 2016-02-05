© ginasanders dreamstime.com

KA wins global seat comfort business worth EUR 27 million

Kongsberg Automotive has been awarded the global supply of seat support and massage systems with a European automaker for their flagship vehicle.

The contract is worth an estimated EUR 26.7 million (NOK 253 million) over its lifetime, and production is scheduled to start in the third quarter of 2017 from KA’s facility in Pruszkow, Poland.



KA’s seat comfort systems including lumbar, bolster and massage systems for front and rear seats utilizing the latest innovative technological developments, will be on one of the top luxury SUV’s in the market.



“This win, in a key growth platform for KA, reflects the long history and valued partnership we have with this customer, and our strong position in the market. The integration of our seat support technology will allow the consumer to experience one of the best performing comfort systems on the market,” said Thomas Lee, Vice President Sales and Marketing for Kongsberg Automotive’s Interior business area.