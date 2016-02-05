© vladek dreamstime.com

Italian Institute for Microelectronics orders Aixtron BM system

The Institute for Microelectronics and Microsystems of the Italian National Research Council (CNR-IMM) in Catania (Italy) has purchased a BM Pro system in a 6-inch wafer configuration from Aixtron SE.

It will be used to produce carbon nanotubes and graphene for their WATER (“Winning Applications of Nano Technology for Resolutive Hydropurification”) project which is coordinated by Dr. Vittorio Privitera.



Dr. Silvia Scalese, the researcher in charge of the new BM system, says: “Our research is focused on the use of nanomaterials for water purification for the benefit of the economy, society and environment. In particular, we are investigating carbon nanostructures, such as nanotubes and graphene that recently have turned out to be the most promising nanomaterials for such applications. The BM Pro is a high performance system, allowing production of high quality carbon nanostructures with good control and process reliability.”