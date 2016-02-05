© xdew77 dreamstime.com

Terma automates production with robots

The production of aerostructures in carbon fiber and composites at Terma in Grenaa will be automated in a move to strengthen the company's international competitiveness.

This is the objective of a new three-year development project which Terma will initiate with RoboTool, University of Southern Denmark (SDU), Aalborg University (AAU), Technical University of Denmark (DTU), and the Dutch NLR – Netherlands Aerospace Centre.



"One of our biggest challenges in the production of aerostructures in carbon fiber is that a large part of the manufacturing process is manual," explains Jesper Freltoft, Vice President, Manufacturing Engineering at Terma Aerostructures in Grenaa. Terma manufactures a number of parts in carbon fiber and composites for the U.S. F-35 fighter aircraft.



"With support from the Innovation Fund Denmark (DKK 12.8 miljoner), we will establish a technology center, where a consortium over the next three years will test a range of technologies that are necessary to develop robots and automated production technology. I expect that we can achieve a significant reduction in the total production time in large parts of our current production. This will truly strengthen Terma’s international competitiveness in the production of aerostructures," says Jesper Freltoft.



The six members of the consortium contributes with a test setup (RoboTool), a vision system for quality assurance (DTU), programming plus project administration (SDU), simulation and material models (AAU), and mechanics (NLR). Terma will be responsible for managing the project and provides facilities for building a full-scale test center.