SMT & Inspection | May 12, 2006
Multi-Tech selects DEK´s HawkEye
"For production of today's electronics products, process speed is the name of the game and, until now, keeping up with the line beat rate meant sacrificing thorough inspection", DEK says in its press release.
With the introduction of DEK's innovative HawkEye™ post-print verification technology, 100% verification at the line beat rate is now possible. DEK customer Multi-Tech, a Mounds View, Minnesota-based manufacturer of advanced networking products, recently selected the HawkEye system to enable speed requirements for one of their advanced assembly lines.
“We wanted to be able to inspect 100% of every board on this line without impacting our line speed whatsoever,” says Del Palacheck, VP of Manufacturing for Multi-Tech. “At 3,500 assemblies a day, that's a pretty tall order but HawkEye delivered according to its claim: we are running 100% post-print verification at the line beat rate.”
The product being built on Multi-Tech's Horizon 01i + HawkEye 1200 line is an embedded modem used in advanced remotely controlled systems such as all-in-one printer/fax/copy machines, point of sale terminals, cash machines and teller systems. For the 3,500 assemblies produced each day, boards are manufactured in three separate builds which are grouped into various quantities. Because of the variables with each build, Multi-Tech required 100% top side print verification for 100% of its assemblies to ensure maximum end-of-the-line yield. HawkEye was able to satisfy this requirement and enable Multi-Tech to achieve its desired throughput and line speed. Though Multi-Tech's first pass yield was already near-perfect, HawkEye and the accompanying tooling system have enabled even more improvement – pushing close to the 100% first pass yield mark.
Unlike traditional inspection systems which use data rich, quantitative routines and successive still image analysis, HawkEye incorporates a completely new inspection methodology which rapidly scans the board as a series of stripes, collecting a tightly defined set of monochrome image data. This data is then compared with user-defined, per-set limits of acceptability and HawkEye determines if the board is ready to move on to the next process step. The flexibility of the system allows users to verify 100% of print deposits on the board or inspect just a portion of the board, enabling manufacturers adjust total verification time to derive maximum system value without sacrificing any line speed.
While speed was the primary consideration for Multi-Tech when evaluating and selecting the HawkEye system, ease-of-use is also an appealing component of the technology. “The system is incredibly simple to set up and run,” comments Rick Oelkers, Multi-Tech Automation Supervisor. “It requires very little programming and is easy to use. Now, we can easily inspect every board that runs through the machine and our production speeds have not been impacted at all.”
The HawkEye system is available in two versions to accommodate different manufacturing speed requirements. HawkEye 400 verifies deposits at a rate of 400mm2 per second and HawkEye 1200 operates at a rate of 1200mm2 per second, as compared to traditional 2D inspection which can take 28mm2 per second on average to inspect a standard SMT assembly.
