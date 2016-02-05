© aydindurdu dreamstime.com

GAVAP is now called RUAG Defence France

RUAG acquired GAVAP back in 2013, but now it's time for the company to fly under the RUAG name. As of 1 February 2016, GAVAP will be conducting its business activities under the name RUAG Defence France SAS.

Technology group RUAG and GAVAP have maintained a strategic partnership in the area of virtual and live simulations since 2003, and the two companies have worked together to successfully complete several projects in France. GAVAP's core competencies are in the areas of virtual and live simulation and perfectly complement RUAG Defence's service portfolio. Since its acquisition of GAVAP in October 2013, RUAG Holding France has been able to strengthen cooperation with RUAG Defence’s other various sites on a global scale.



"Renaming GAVAP to RUAG Defence France SAS will allow customers to receive our whole range of services from a single source with the same name. By fully integrating RUAG Defence France SAS into our global organisation, we can harness synergies even more efficiently and strengthen the company’s market position – both in France and worldwide," explains Lutz Kampmann, Senior Vice President, Marketing & Sales at RUAG Defence.



The renaming will not affect the company's legal form or any of its existing contracts, orders and agreements.