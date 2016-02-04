© mopic _dreamstime.com

Foxconn to be victorious in the battle for Sharp?

Sharp is leaning more and more towards accepting the offer from Taiwanese Foxconn rather than the offer form the Japanese government-backed investment fund.

According to a report from Japanese broadcaster NHK, the struggling Japanese company is planning to go with the offer from Taiwanese EMS-giant Foxconn, reports Bloomberg.



However, in an official statement Sharp confirms that the company's has narrowed the candidates down to two companies, Innovation Network Corporation of Japan (INCJ) and Hon Hai Precision Industry (Foxconn). But, that it will continue to hold negotiations with each of the companies, aiming to select a definitive partner in around a month and conclude an agreement.