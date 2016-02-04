© mucella1 dreamstime.com

Hanza continues to develop clusters – merging two units in Estonia

Hanza merges two production units in Estonia as a further step in its strategy to create efficient manufacturing clusters

Swedish EMS provider, Hanza Holding, acquired the mechanics manufacturer Metalliset last year. Through the acquisition, a production unit in Aruküla, Estonia, was obtained. Hanza has now decided to transfer and merge this unit with the Group's other operations in Tartu, Estonia, whereby the Group creates a manufacturing cluster with approximately 450 employees.



"The global economy with fluctuating volumes lead to high demands on the manufacturing sector”, says Erik Stenfors, CEO Hanza. "By developing our industrial park in Tartu we strengthen Hanza's competitive position. Our clusters create significant customer value, and thus contribute to a continued profitable growth of Hanza. "



The decision affects 80 employees in Aruküla and is expected to result in limited one-time costs, which essentially will be charged during the first half of 2016. The merger is expected to have a positive effect on the Hanza Group’s earnings as of the third quarter of 2016.