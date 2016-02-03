© juan jose tugores gaspar dreamstime.com

Ericsson launches industry patent licensing platform for IoT

Ericsson is launching an initiative to accelerate the development of Internet of Things (IoT) by establishing a platform for licensing of standardized technology to device manufacturers, spanning from autonomous cars to irrigation sensors.

The platform – which will be operated by an independent company – will adopt a revenue sharing model for contributing companies and receive a mandate to license on behalf of the joining patent holders, aiming to simplify access to standardized technology.



This will be an additional go to market model for Ericsson, continuing to build on its IPR & Licensing business strategy to secure a return on its R&D investment. Related to this, Ericsson will make its patents for relevant technologies available through the platform.



The Swedish company describes that the intention of the platform is to be an efficient market place for vertical businesses' technology licensing needs, with flat per unit licensing fees for the various verticals that reflect how much of the connectivity technology a device uses.



The new platform will be headed by Kasim Alfalahi, who will leave his current role as Chief Intellectual Property Officer and Head of IPR & Licensing at Ericsson.



Alfalahi says: "We are initiating this market place following discussions with both wireless industry players and key players in industry verticals. This platform shows Ericsson's and my personal commitment to provide a solution that works to the benefit of all parts of the ecosystem."