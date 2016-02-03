© ericsson

Ericsson opens global ICT center in Sweden

Ericsson has officially inaugurated its Global Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Center in Rosersberg, Sweden.

The facility reflects Ericsson's ongoing commitment to R&D investment both in Sweden and globally. The Rosersberg site, which covers 20'000 square meters and is the first purpose-built Ericsson Global ICT Center to be inaugurated in Sweden.



It follows the opening of the Global ICT Center in Linköping, Sweden in September 2014, which was built adjacent to an existing Ericsson facility. In addition to the two facilities in Sweden, Ericsson will open a Global ICT Center in Montreal, Canada in the second quarter of 2016.



The Global ICT Centers allow Ericsson to emulate an operator's mobile network and to test new solutions as if they were running on a live network.



Anders Lindblad, Head of Business Unit Cloud and IP, Ericsson, says: "By streamlining R&D through our cloud-powered Global ICT Centers, we will enable new services and innovations that will create benefits for people, business and society.

"Our company's ICT transformation journey is accelerating, and the Global ICT Centers will support 24/7 collaboration and ensure we can leverage our global skills and scale to the full. At the same time, with an explosion in data traffic we can bring Ericsson's technology and services leadership to customers faster than ever before."