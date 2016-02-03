Samsung presents first “Samsung Safety Truck” prototype

© samsung

You might have seen a video of it. A car passing a truck safety because the driver knows what's in front of the truck thanks to a display on the back of it. Well, here it is – the first Samsung Safety Truck.

What it is in short is a technology for trucks which seeks to prevent road accidents in overtaking situations on roads.The technology is the result of a partnership between Samsung Electronics Argentina and Leo Burnett Argentina, Ingemática, Helvetica SA and Volvo Trucks Argentina.The development of the project from its inception was conducted entirely in Argentina. The Safety Truck leverages two built-in front cameras and a specially-designed Ingematica transportation software platform to capture and transmit a picture of the road ahead, enabling trailing vehicles to evaluate more accurately passing potential and make more informed driving decisions.Each picture is made available to nearby drivers through a display composed of four Samsung OH46D video walls. Designed to be dustproof and waterproof.“Samsung is always looking for opportunities to apply technology in innovative ways to improve people’s lives. Leveraging our experience as the world leader in display technology, along with Leo Burnett, we came up with the idea of the Samsung Safety Truck, an invention that we believe will change the history of road safety,” said Sang Jik Lee, President of Samsung Electronics Argentina.The Samsung Safety Truck will be running for a year.