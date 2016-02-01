© tamas ambrits dreamstime.com

Terry Gou is confident that Sharp will choose his offer

The bidding war for Sharp is still not over, but Terry Gou is confident about his offer and expects the Japanese company to make a decision during this week.

The comments made by the CEO of the EMS-giant came after he had met with Sharp's board in Japan, according to a Reuters report.



Mr. Gou told reporters at a company event in Taipei that the offer from Foxconn brings not only capital, but also an entrepreneurial spirit. “I am bringing a culture of sharing with employees. Those board members thought this was a rather fresh (idea),” he was quoted in saying.



If Sharp would go with Foxconn's offer, Terry Gou would not only keep part of the management Japanese, but also retain its employees. The Sharp brand would also stay intact, the report continues.



"We don't want to destroy this company. We want to keep this company for another 100 years," Gou was quoted.



Responding to a question whether Foxconn would walk out of bidding as the winner, Gou reportedly said; "Yes, I am very confident. We think our terms and conditions are much, much better than our competitors."