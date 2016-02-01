© yamaha Electronics Production | February 01, 2016
Italian CO-EL sees return on equipment investment
Investing at the right time, the right place and with the right specs makes a huge difference, no body denies this. But investing is never an easy decision, especially when economic conditions are uncertain.
In 2014, CO-EL S.rl, a CEM based in Mozzate north of Milan, decided the time was right to upgrade its 3'500 square-meter facility with three new surface-mount lines from Yamaha. It was a big decision at a time when important markets were recovering only tentatively after the recent recession.
The decision to move forward with Yamaha involved replacing all existing surface-mount automation with three complete new Yamaha lines populated by the latest YS24, YS24X and YS12 mounters and YSi-V inspection stations. The three lines are fed by two new Yamaha YSP printers, which are capable of performing 100% paste-on-pad inspection in real-time and so help verify perfect process control.
“The printer is critical to the performance of the line,” comments Lorenzo. “It not only launches the entire process and delivers two-in-one flexibility, but also performs 100% paste-on-pad inspection in real-time. This allows us to be certain we have the best possible foundation for the other production processes downstream.”
Lorenzo believes the time operators spend dealing with quality-control issues is about 70% lower since the new assembly lines went live.
“Automatic Optical Inspection (AOI) used to be vital for spotting defects and preventing sub-standard boards escaping the factory,” he adds. “Now, our new Yamaha lines produce work to such a consistently high standard that AOI has become mostly about confirming each board is correctly assembled. We have recently produced a double-sided board with about 450 components per assembly, and achieved a defect rate of four or five per 1ä000 boards, or about 10ppm.”
The investment has yielded several improvements for CO-EL, such as higher speed, streamlined setup, improved placement accuracy and reduced quality-control workload, and Lorenzo estimates that it has helped to boost the company's productivity by as much as 35%. The next step is to upgrade the company’s second factory in Romania, which was opened in 2007 and has one surface-mount line.
© YamahaDifficult periods are the best times to invest, to be ready to move forward when conditions start to become better,” founder and co-owner Lorenzo Colombo explains. “We seized the opportunity to work with Yamaha, and this has allowed us to achieve dramatic gains in capabilities, productivity and quality.”
