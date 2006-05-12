Fuel cells - DEK´s new cash cow

As the competition within the SMT market goes tougher DEK is now looking at other applications for its printing technology. "We are able to print almost any kind of liquid", DEK´s regional sales manager Richard Castle told evertiq.

"DEK has a long tradition of printing technology. We are simply looking at any area where our printing technology can be used and fuel cells is a very hot segment where we see alot of potential", DEK´s regional sales manager Richard Castle told evertiq.



DEK is also developing their own stencils, which is pretty unnormal for beeing a machine supplier. What also differentiates DEK from its bransch colleagues is that they are developing, branding and selling its own display products but as the growth within the SMT segment is beginning to flatten out DEK has found huge potential within the medical and fuel cell industry.