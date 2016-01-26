© manncorp

Manncorp expands on the West Coast

Manncorp ha recently expanded its West Coast operations with the acquisition of a new, 18'000 square foot facility in the Kearny Mesa area of San Diego.

The move is the result of the continued steady growth of both its equipment business for surface mount electronic assembly and its line of high-end LED lighting products..



The new facility provide increased area for equipment and spare parts inventory, showroom space for product training and sales demos, and additional office space for management, sales, and technical support personnel.