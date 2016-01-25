© bakhtiarzein dreamstime.com

inTEST forms new business unit - EMS products division

inTEST Corporation will combine its Electrical and Mechanical product segments to form a new entity -- the inTEST EMS Products Division.

The new business unit of the company will provide the semiconductor industry with the company's equipment - Manipulators, Docking and Interfaces. Mark Bradford, former Business Unit Manager of inTEST's Electrical Group, has been named the General Manager of this new division.



Robert E. Matthiessen, inTEST Corporation's president and chief executive officer, noted, "Leveraging the power of inTEST's precision engineering, Intellidock docking, Electrical interfaces, and Cobal Series of Manipulators have provided recent advances to increase automation and testing efficiencies for semiconductor manufacturers and ATE suppliers. The formation of the new business unit is in keeping with inTEST's reputation as a problem solver since 1981 to meet cost-saving requirements of end users and ATE suppliers, and is strategically aligned with our long-term objective to grow and evolve inTEST Corporation into a broad-based industrial test company as we continue to execute on our differentiated product strategy."



inTEST is an independent designer, manufacturer of temperature management products and semiconductor automatic test equipment (ATE) interface solutions,