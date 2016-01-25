© baloncici dreamstime.com

Rehm opens branch in Moscow

Rehm Thermal Systems is expanding its operations in Russia with the addition of a new office.

Rehm Thermal Systems is expanding its operations in Russia. The new office was opened in Moscow in December 2015. Before that, a distributor was responsible for looking after Rehm's Russian customers. Mikhail Kuzhelev will be the direct Rehm contact partner for sales and service in the country,



"The new branch in Russia means that the machine builder from Blaubeuren, Germany, can respond even more quickly to individual customer wishes and current development trends. Mikhail Kuzhelev is now responsible in Moscow for supporting and consulting with Rehm customers on site", the compan writes.



For the past few years, Mikhail Kuzhelev has been senior process engineer at a Russian electronics service provider, which offers global customers solutions for manufacturing and testing memory modules, microprocessors and other electronic components. He was involved in the enhancement of manufacturing technologies and strategic fault management. Mikhail Kuzhelev was also an expert contact partner in the area of reflow soldering, assisting them with troubleshooting and in doing so gained valuable experience in avoiding soldering errors. He will now be applying this know-how for Rehm customers in Russia.



"Progress means both development and change. The electro-industry constantly demands new solutions with a high level of innovation. Rehm has the international electronics market very precisely in its sights and is at the cutting edge with its comprehensive product portfolio. I'm especially looking forward to personally consulting with our Russian customers on the latest soldering and coating technology and assisting them as Rehm's direct contact partner", says Mikhail Kuzhelev.