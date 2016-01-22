© bakhtiarzein dreamstime.com

LG ramps up production at LCD factories – really?

The South Korean display manufacturer, LG Display, is planning to increase its monthly capacity at its production facilities in Guangzhou, China.

The Guangzhou facilities will ramp up its production from 90,000 substrates to 120,000 by the end of 2016, according to a report in DigiTimes.



This might come as a surprise as the main profit source for many of the LCD panel suppliers – China – is decreasing steadily due to an oversupply issue. However, the agreements had reportedly already been signed before this became a major issue, local media reports.



There was 10% difference in supply and demand throughout 2015 due to just oversupply. That percentage is now expected to rise to 12-13% in 2016 as production is increasing, the DigiTimes report continues.