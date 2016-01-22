© aydindurdu dreamstime.com

Japan Display gearing up to mass produce OLED screens

Japan Display is reportedly getting ready to start mass production of OLED panels in 2018 in order to catch up with its Korean competitors.

There's been speculations that Apple might adopt OLED screens for its iPhones. While Japan Display already supplies screens to the American tech-giant, but is facing competition from LG Display among others, writes Reuters.



Japan Display's thin-film transistor technology will play a big part in developing the company's OLED screens, said Akio Takimoto, chief of the company's research center, the report continues.



And all of this comes at the same time as Innovation Network Corporation of Japan – which is the biggest shareholder of Japan Display, and a government-backed fund – is trying to invest in Sharp in order to merge its display unit with Japan Display, Reuters writes citing sources.