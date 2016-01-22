© nano dimension

Flextronics to manufacture DragonFly 2020 3D printer

Nano Dimension, the company behind the DragonFly2020 3D printer, has signed an agreement with Flextronics International Ltd. to serve as the primary manufacturer and supplier of the DragonFly2020.

The company intends to complete the development process for the 3D printer in the next several months in preparation for sales in the United States and worldwide.



Amit Dror, CEO of Nano Dimension, commented: "We are proud and pleased to work with Flextronics and we are confident that the company’s high standards, as well as its global reach, will enable Nano Dimension to expedite the process to bring our groundbreaking DragonFly 2020 printer to customers in the U.S. and around the world.”



Rafi Hadad, Business Development Director of Flextronics, added: "We are pleased that Nano Dimension is joining our respected list of leading technology companies that have chosen us as a manufacturer of their unique products. We look forward a fruitful partnership with Nano Dimension as we begin the process of manufacturing its high-end 3D printer."