Verotec enhances its digital printing capability

The new high performance Mimaki UJF-6042 UV curing LED digital inkjet printer allows Verotec to offer ultra-high resolution 1800 x 1800 dpi digital printing in up to 65536 individual colours as part of their enclosure modification services.

The flatbed size is A2, 420 x 594 mm, with a throat height of 150 mm, enabling up to 13U 19” plastic and painted or anodised metal panels to be printed with legends, logos and photo quality graphics in different textures across the complete surface of the panel.