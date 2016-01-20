© alphaspirit dreamstime.com

Orbital ATK receives $14 million contract

Lockheed Martin has awarded a $14 million contract to Orbital ATK to produce its Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS) Alternative Warhead (AW) for the U.S. Army.

In tests, the Orbital ATK warheads with Lethality Enhanced Ordnance (LEO) technology achieved the Army’s stated requirements for area effects, but left behind no unexploded ordnance.



The GMLRS AW Engineering, Manufacturing and Development team recently completed all Developmental Test/Operational Test flight tests, demonstrating the full functionality of the LEO design and ability to meet the GMLRS requirements.



“This type of warhead represents a significant capability for the Army,” said Pat Nolan, Vice President and General Manager for Orbital ATK’s Missile Products Division of the Defense Systems Group. “We are very excited to be part of the Lockheed Martin GMLRS program fielding this technology and its many applications within the military.”