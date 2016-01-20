© lavitreiu dreamstime.com

Yamaha IM expands intelligent factory capability with Aegis

Through its ongoing technology agreement with Aegis, Yamaha IM has now completed a software milestone: the full integration of Aegis FactoryLogix software with Yamaha Programming Ptools.

This newly enhanced interface allows Aegis Software users the ability to create programs in FactoryLogix and directly hand them over to Yamaha’s Programming Tool (PTool).



George Babka, Sales General Manager for the SMT Business Group of Yamaha Motor IM America, said, “The new interface with Aegis NPI product FactoryLogix brings Aegis and Yamaha IM’s customers a big step closer to Industry 4.0 realization goals. This product will simplify and streamline our customers’ PCB assembly processes like never before.”



With FactoryLogix, CAD/CAM information is processed as needed, then merged with a Bill of Material (BOM). FactoryLogix then reads in the Yamaha PTool Part Database and automatically matches part numbers and looks up package types to speed up the part-to-database connection. When complete, FactoryLogix hands the program, in Yamaha format, to Yamaha’s PTools Software for optimization.



“In short, this new integration gives Yamaha the capability of communicating fully through NPI – giving our customers a path that can lead to full MES with lot level traceability on YAMAHA machinery, providing another solution for the truly Intelligent Factory. The customer is the ultimate beneficiary,” Babka added.