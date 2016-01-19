© fotosonar dreamstime.com

German PCB sales decreased in November

Sales for German PCB manufacturers decreased 3.9% in November 2015 compared to corresponding month 2014, according to ZVEI.

Order intake rose in November by 6.8% from the same month 2014. The book-to-bill ratio reached a value of 1.10. Employment increased in November 2015 compared to the same moth 2014 by 3.1%.