© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com

Mycronic receives order for a Prexision series mask writer

Mycronic AB has received an order for a mask writer from the Prexision series for display applications from a customer in Asia. The system is scheduled to be delivered during the first half of 2017.

”The customer has placed an order for a Prexsion-8 mask writer, with functionality equal to manu-facturing of Generation 6 photomasks. The customer has the possibility to upgrade the system later to a full scale P-8,” says Magnus Råberg, Senior VP & General Manager for business area PG at Mycronic AB. “With this system, the customer increases the possibilities for advanced LCD photomask manufacturing, to be used in display applications,” Magnus Råberg concludes.



The price level for a Prexision-8 mask writer is normally in the span USD 25-30 million depending on configuration and customization. This price for this machine in its current configuration is in the span USD 20-25 million.