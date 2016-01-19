© aydindurdu dreamstime.com

Xtera completes installation of second repeatered subsea cable

Xtera Communications, a provider of optical transport solutions, has completed the marine installation of its second repeatered submarine cable system that was deployed in the last quarter of 2015 in the Atlantic Ocean.

Xtera completed testing of all the fiber pairs between the two landing sites in the fourth quarter of 2015. All of Xtera's work has been completed on schedule.



The approximately 1'500 km long cable system is built with Xtera's Raman-based repeaters.



"This new repeatered project has been deployed after the successful upgrade of the High capacity, Undersea Guernsey Optical-fiber (HUGO) subsea cable system connecting Porthcurno (UK), Guernsey (UK) and Lannion (France), where Xtera's next generation wideband repeaters were inserted into the existing cable plant to increase system capacity," said Stuart Barnes, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Xtera Submarine Business. "Our innovative repeater adds nicely to our portfolio of flexible solutions for building new subsea infrastructure, upgrading existing cable assets under water, or recovering and re-laying existing cable assets and confirms Xtera's position as a global turnkey supplier for the subsea cable system industry."